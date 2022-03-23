2 Fake ECG Staff Arrested In Accra

Two suspects who pretended to be staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd. (ECG) and extorted money from some unsuspecting customers have been arrested and in police custody.

The suspects; Richard Nii Moi and Edward Quartey and are being held at the Israel police station near Sowutuom in Accra.

Narrating the incident, the ECG Achimota District Manager, Mrs. Mary Kpordzih, said the suspects posed as revenue collection and disconnection officers of ECG and extorted money from customers who could not show receipts of recent payment of their ECG bills.

“Their mode of operation, however, got some of the residents suspicious and so they quizzed them and demanded to see an identification. The suspects were unconvincing in their responses so the residents raised an alarm and reported their activities to the office” she said.

The suspects were traced and arrested, and are in the custody of the police who are continuing with investigations

Mrs. Kpordzih praised the vigilance of the residents and charged customers to verify the identity of persons who visit their premises claiming to be staff of the Company.

“Where you are in doubt, always report suspicious persons to the nearest ECG office or to the police station”, she added.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has in recent times increased its revenue collection activities.

These activities include the commissioning of a National Revenue Taskforce to clamp down on customers engaged in illegality.