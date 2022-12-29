2 Female MTTD Cops Interdicted Over GHC10 Bribe

Ghana Police Service says it has interdicted two female officers who were captured in a video “acting unprofessionally” by taking GHC10 bribe.

The officers are Inspector Martha Ackah and Sergeant Felicia Ocran, both at the Asokwa Divisional Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD).

“The officers have been interdicted to allow for a thorough investigation into the case, in line with Police internal disciplinary procedures after which they will be prosecuted,” a press release issued by the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said.

The officers were found in a secretly recorded video, which has since gone viral, taking a bribe of GH¢10 from a driver.

One of them is heard to have said she has spared the driver.

“We would like to urge the affected victims to come forward and support police investigations to enable us take the officers through the due process of the law as we seek to ensure that our officers uphold the highest form of professional standards.”

By Vincent Kubi