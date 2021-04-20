2 Grabbed Over Airlines Engineer’s Death At Oda

The late Prince Kwabena Kumi

TWO Neighborhood Watch Committee members in Akyem-Asuboa, in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region are currently cooling off in the Akyem-Oda Police cells for allegedly shooting and killing an Aeronautical Engineer.

The late engineer with Africa World Airlines, Prince Kwabena Kumi was shot dead in a bush near a Police checkpoint at Akyem Oda in 2018.

The suspects, Joseph Kwasi Effah, Alias Kwasi Tailor, and Kwabena Akwaah, 45, who allegedly committed the crime during their monitoring operations confirmed to the Police that they mistakenly shot the late Kwabena Kumi with his locally made single barrel gun. A third person is also locked up.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, the Eastern Regional Acting Police PRO, Seargent Francis Gomado, said the Prime suspect, on 31st March, 2018 was assigned together with his colleague Kwabena Akwaah to patrol Asuboa bungalow to Cannan junction.

According to the Police, Kwasi Tailor during interrogation said around 1pm, he and his accomplice went to Dabiso Junction but he heard the sound of a pig in a nearby bush where he fired a shot in that direction but he later discovered having shot a human being.

The two of them reportedly abandoned the body out of fear and failed to disclose the incident to any other person.

Sgt Gomado noted that the Police upon investigation grabbed Kwabena Akwaah, who also mentioned Kwasi Bosompem Mensah, 58, as a colleague who was on duty with them when Kwasi Tailor shot and killed the Engineer.

The suspects; Kwasi Bosompem Mensah and Kwabena Akwaah are in lawful custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Background

The late Engineer body was discovered after a search was mounted by his family who had gone days without hearing from him.

The deceased was en route from Accra to Akyem Asuboa to celebrate the Easter Holidays with his family.

According to the family, there were marks of assault on the body at the time of discovery.

The family said they later found his car parked at the Police station looking washed up, which they believed the deceased was brutalized to death by the Police, an accusation the police denied.

A cousin of the deceased Gideon Saka threatened to take legal action if the Police did not give them a tangible explanation on the cause of death.

“We saw the car of my cousin at the Akroso Police Station. They seized the car for the reason that he was drunk. We searched for him and found him killed on the road stretching from Akroso Police Station.

His phone was still in the car. if you check the vehicle now, it’s been washed and does not look like a traveling vehicle. If he is drunk and you have impounded his car, find ways and means to get him home, for now, I know my cousin is with the police. Any policeman you meet at the station says he was not around because the issue happened in the evening,” he recounted.

The late Prince Kwabena Kumi was a graduate of the Shenyang Aerospace University in China.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem-Oda