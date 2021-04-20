Ethnic Clashes in Liberia

Liberia is once again experiencing ethnic violence.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, roads in Ganta, the commercial city of Liberia’s Nimba county, were blocked by demonstrators in a land dispute..

The demonstrators burnt the biggest warehouse in the city, destroying goods said to worth about over LD$ 34 million.

The violence came a day after the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Nimba County ruled in favor of a resident of Ganta, Fred Suah, against the Donzos, Sando, Koroma and Jabarteh families in a land dispute case that had lasted for over 12 years.

Following the court ruling, judicial officers were accompanied by officers of the EPS to effect the demolition of 10 houses owned by the Donzos, Sandos, Koroma and Jabateh families on the two blocks of the disputed land situated on the Saclepia road.

But the victims mainly from the Mandingo ethnic group have vowed to die for their lands.

The members of the Mandingo ethnic group have threatened to kill the Chief Justice of Liberia, Francis Bobo.

“if a single Mandingo man is killed we will kill the Chief Justice,” Mike Jabatie, a Mandingo man told the media during a press conference that transmitted live on Facebook.

He went on to say that the Mandingos know the residence of the Chief Justice and they will not hesitate to kill him.

He stated that since the civil war finished 14 years ago, “our people (Mandingos) have been marginalized.”

“Then I say to myself that if a single Mandingo is killed in Nimba county today, we will killed the Chief Justice because he is responsible for the land dispute in Nimba”

He said “we will hold the Chief Justice responsible and he will never go free.”

He said “we are ready; we are ready because we can’t justice. If you can’t get justice you have to do something to protect yourself.”

By Melvin Tarlue