Chelsea, Man City leaving Super League; Ed Woodward Resigns

The proposed European Super League (ESP) appears to be crumbling after fans pressure.

Chelsea and Manchester City have proposed to leave the Super League as founding members.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also proposed to leave the ESL as founding members.

Also, there are widespread reports across the UK that Ed Woodward has resigned as Chairman of Man United.

Manchester United, one of the 12 breakaway teams described by UEFA as “dirty dozen” are yet to officially confirm that he has resigned.

Fans, politicians, former footballers, football experts have been protesting against the ESL plan.

By Melvin Tarlue