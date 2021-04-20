RME Teacher Hangs In Staff Common Room

Religious and Morals Education (RME) teacher at the St. Paul’s Senior High School, Techiman, Paul Dwamena has been found dead after allegedly hanging himself at the staff common room.

No suicide note was left behind.

According to an eyewitness report, the late Paul was found at the staff common room at the early hours on Monday April 19, 2021 by some students.

“Some students on Monday morning went to the staff room to greet Mr. Paul but unfortunately they found the teacher’s body dangling in the room. Mr. Paul has been our favorite teacher on campus and has been teaching here for the past 10 years” the eyewitness said.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Holy Family Medical Hospital morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the Techiman Police Command has commenced investigation into the sudden death of the teacher.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke