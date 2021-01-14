2 Human Traffickers Remanded In Tamale

The Tamale District Court One presided over by His Worship AmaduIssifu, has remanded Kwaku Manu, 45, and Nkabeye Joshua, 24, both natives of Zabzugu in the Northern Region, for allegedly trafficking 11 children and an adult.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and human trafficking.

The plea of the accused persons was not taken by the court.

The accused persons are expected to reappear in court on January 26,2021.

The victims are between the ages of nine and 20 and were allegedly trafficked from Zabzugu to Kumasi to be engaged in various forms of child labour.

They are YajomeKoawan, 20 ; Vida Kubor 15;TinoKafia, 15 ; NimayaTuwik, 10;Maklanga Malan, 12 ; Belinda Malan, 14; Happy Domoah, 14; BekinaNinkple, 16; Comfort Tiba, 10; Victoria Dokunora, 9; MbabaNido, 16, and Yaw Abena, 15 .

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale