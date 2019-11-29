2 In Court For Raping Mentally Retarded Girl

Two men accused of raping a mentally retarded girl have appeared before Tema Circuit Court A.

A 16-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil at Kpone Katamanso and Bright Kumako, a 25-year-old welder, were said to have had carnal knowledge of the victim who is 16 years old.

They both pleaded not guilty and were granted GH¢25,000 each with two sureties each. The case was adjourned to January 21, 2020.

Presenting the facts to the court presided over by Miriam Samoo, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Susana Akpere, said on November 5 at about 6:30 pm, the victim was fetching water when the 16-year-old boy lured her into a corner and had sex with her.

The prosecution said after the act, Kumako who saw them coming out from the hideout inquired about what they went to do there and subsequently warned them not to repeat the act.

The prosecution said, however, about 30 minutes later, Kumako also lured the same victim into a refuse dump site around the compound and had sex with her.

Chief Inspector Akpere said Kumako warned her not to tell anyone and promised to buy her ‘something’.

She said the victim told her younger sister who informed their parents, who in turn lodged a complaint at the Kpone Police Station.

GNA