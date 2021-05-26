2 In Police Grips In Ho For Robbery

Daniel Akpablie, 25, and Reuben Doh, 25, have been arrested by the Ho Municipal Police Command for robbery.

The Police acting upon intelligence arrested the duo at New Zongo, a suburb in Ho, when they were about to sell a Techno Spark mobile phone believed to be stolen.

According to Superintendent of Police, Anthony Danso, Akpablie is on trial at a Ho Circuit Court, while Doh is on Police wanted list for their involvement in a robbery at Ho Technical University area and Adaklu station on May 18, 2021.

Police said during interrogation the suspects confessed to carrying out robbery activities in those areas.

Police said Akpablie also led the Police to his house at Marland area, where Police retrieved a single barrel gun used in the robberies.

Police said investigations are being done to arraign the suspects for Court while efforts are made to retrieve the XS Max iPhone.

GNA