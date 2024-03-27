2 Jailed For Attempted Escape

Two suspects, Desmond Ampong, 23, and Evans Sarpong, 24, both unemployed who attempted to escape from police custody after they were arrested for stealing a motorbike and a goat, have been jailed four years by a Tatkwa circuit court.

The two pleaded guilty to the charges of trying to elude justice and conspiring to commit a crime.

The convicts while at the police cell at Bawdie in the Western Region allegedly hatched a plan to escape.

They subsequently tried to create a hole in the wall of the cell so they could escape through it.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Juliana Essel-Dadzie told the court Presided over by Hathia Ama Manu that the complainants were Bawdie police officers.

She said on October 23, 2023, the first suspect Ampong was apprehended for stealing a motorbike at Fahia Korbor near Obuasi, while Sarpong was also arrested at Bawdie for stealing a goat.

She mentioned that the two suspects were arrested at different locations, and they were detained in the Bawdie police cells for investigation to commence.

The prosecutor said on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at about 2pm while the station officer was in his office, he heard an unusual noise in the cells.

He quickly rushed there only to find out that Sarpong was in the toilet of the cell busily chiseling the wall to create a hole.

She said while Sarpong was using the chisel and harmer trying to create the hole, Ampong was at the entrance of the cells keeping guard for Sarpong to complete the unlawful act so they could both escape.

She said the two were arrested and brought out from the cells, interrogated, and both admitted to the offences in their caution statements.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi