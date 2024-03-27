Motor Rider Dies In Accident

The accident scene

An unidentified motor rider met his untimely death on Monday in an accident that occurred at Effiakuma New Site, near Takoradi, at about 9:20am.

The motor rider, who was not wearing a helmet, died on the spot after he had a head-on collision with a KIA truck with registration number BA 1329 Y on the Time Enterprise road at Effiakuma New Site.

An eyewitness account had it that the motor rider was moving from Pipe Ano area to Effiakuma New Site, and while approaching the Time Enterprise area, collided with the KIA truck, killing the rider on the spot.

The lifeless body of the motor rider was later deposited at a hospital morgue by the police.

Meanwhile, information gathered disclosed that the driver of the truck was in police custody to assist in investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi