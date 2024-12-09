2 Killed In Fertilizer Looting Incident In Akomadan

A disturbing wave of post-election violence has swept through Ghana, leaving two people dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, December 9, 2024, at Akomadan in the Offinso North constituency of the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the violence erupted when a group of youth, allegedly supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stormed a warehouse at the cocoa station in Akomadan, where bags of fertilizer were being stored.

The fertilizer had been purchased by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, to share it with farmers, particularly NPP members.

The NDC supporters, claiming they were now in charge, attempted to loot the fertilizer, leading to a confrontation with NPP members who tried to stop them.

The situation quickly escalated, resulting in the death of one person, who was beaten to death.

In a retaliatory attack, the younger brother of the deceased, identified as David, stabbed two others, one in the head and the other in the abdomen.

Both victims were rushed to the A.M.E. Zion Hospital at Akomadan Afrancho, where one of them later succumbed to their injuries.

The police were called to the scene, but their efforts to arrest David were initially thwarted by the youth, who protested and prevented the arrest.

Reinforcement was brought in from Offinso, and David was eventually arrested amidst the firing of warning shots and teargas.

During the chaos, another person was hit, and the youth attempted to attack the police officer they suspected had fired the shot.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of post-election violence, looting, and vandalism that has plagued various parts of the country.

The head office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Accra has also been ransacked.

In Tarkwa Nsueam, a group of youth led by an Assembly member besieged a community mining site and gave the workers a one-day ultimatum to vacate the premises.

The police have issued a statement assuring the public that they are working to address the post-election issues and maintain law and order.

The incident has raised concerns about the need for calm and restraint in the aftermath of the election, and the importance of respecting the rule of law and the integrity of public institutions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe