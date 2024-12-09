Akufo-Addo Congratulates Mahama, Pledges Seamless Transition

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his decisive victory in the 2024 presidential election.

This gesture underscores Akufo-Addo’s commitment to upholding the democratic principles of Ghana, despite his party’s loss.

John Mahama’s win marks a significant shift in Ghana’s political landscape, as he secured 56.55% of the total valid votes cast, defeating President Akufo-Addo’s vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia.

The election, which took place on December 7, 2024, was widely seen as a referendum on the NPP’s performance, with many Ghanaians expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s handling of the economy.

President Akufo-Addo’s congratulatory call to Mahama is a testament to the President’s dedication to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

He expressed his commitment to working with John Mahama and his team to achieve a seamless transition on January 7, 2025.

The President also commended the Electoral Commission and the Ghanaian people for a successful election that reflects the enduring strength of Ghana’s democracy.

He acknowledged the commitment and participation of all stakeholders, which have ensured that the democratic process in Ghana remains credible and peaceful.

In a spirit of collaboration, Akufo-Addo has invited Mahama for a meeting on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at Jubilee House to initiate the transition process.

This meeting is expected to pave the way for a smooth handover of power, as Mahama prepares to assume office.

President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to uphold the principles of good governance and a peaceful transition is a welcome development, as Ghana seeks to consolidate its reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

BY Daniel Bampoe