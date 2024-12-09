NADMO Offices Under Attack

In a disturbing turn of events, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) head office at Kanda in Accra came under attack on Monday morning, allegedly by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This incident is the latest in a worrying trend of post-election violence in Ghana, where party supporters often take over public offices following a change in government.

According to eyewitnesses, the thugs arrived at the office complex, demanding that staff vacate the premises and hand over the keys to the facility.

The attackers, who were reportedly quite numerous, took over the frontage of the office, damaging a photo of President Akufo-Addo and other officials in the process.

Fortunately, they were unable to gain full access to the main offices, preventing further destruction.

This incident is not an isolated one.

NADMO staff members claim that every time there is a change in power, their officers are attacked for no reason.

-BY Daniel Bampoe