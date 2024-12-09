Mahama Secures Decisive Victory In 2024 Presidential Polls

In a stunning turn of events, John Dramani Mahama has emerged victorious in the 2024 presidential election, marking a triumphant return to the nation’s highest office.

John Mahama’s win is a significant shift in Ghana’s political landscape, with his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), securing a decisive parliamentary majority.

According to the Electoral Commission’s final declaration, Mahama garnered 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total valid votes cast.

In contrast, his main contender, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), secured 4,657,304 votes, translating to 41.61%.

The NDC’s parliamentary dominance strengthens Mahama’s mandate as he prepares to tackle pressing national challenges during his second term.

The NPP’s performance in the 2024 election was notable for its significant decline in votes compared to the 2020 election.

The party’s votes decreased by 2,073,283, from 6,730,587 in 2020 to 4,657,304 in 2024.

In contrast, the NDC increased its votes by 115,215, from 6,213,182 in 2020 to 6,328,397 in 2024.

BY Daniel Bampoe