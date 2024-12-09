Police Arrest 89 In Post-Election Crisis

As Ghana transitions into the post-election phase, the police have stepped up security measures to maintain peace, law, and order.

Despite some isolated cases of looting, vandalism, and destruction of properties across the country, the security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition.

According to the police, 89 suspects have been arrested in connection with various offences, with 40 of them directly linked to acts of vandalism, looting, and destruction of properties.

The police have cautioned the public to desist from such acts of violence, warning that perpetrators will be arrested and taken through the due process of the law.

This development comes after the police had assured Ghanaians of a peaceful and incident-free election.

Some of the additional measures put in place by the police to ensure safety and security include:

– *High-Visibility Patrols*: The police are conducting joint patrols with other security agencies to maintain a visible presence and deter potential troublemakers.

– *Intelligence-Led Operations*: The police are conducting intelligence-led operations within communities to identify and apprehend perpetrators of violence.

– *Static Security*: The police are providing static security at targeted state facilities to prevent any potential attacks.

– *Stakeholder Engagement*: The police are engaging with government officials and other stakeholders to ensure a coordinated response to any security challenges.

– *Special Investigation Team*: A special investigation team has been set up to review all videos and identify perpetrators of violence, who will be taken through the due process of the law.

However, the police have also expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support throughout the electoral process and urged all stakeholders to remain calm.

With these additional measures in place, the police are confident that they can maintain safety and security, as well as protect properties, as the country moves forward.

BY Daniel Bampoe