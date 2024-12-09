EC To Declare 2024 Presidential Results Soon

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the results for the 2024 Presidential election will be declared at 4:30pm today.

Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations at the EC, Samuel Tetteh, said the Commission has so far received collated results from 13 regions out of the 16 regions with only 3 remaining so far, hence its decision to declare the results for the Presidential election soon.

The three regions remaining include Savannah, Ashanti and Upper East Region.

The EC, therefore, urged the public to exercise a little restraints as it’s prepares to announce the results soon.

Meanwhile, the results for the Presidential election for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NDC’s candidate John Dramani Mahama ,are as follows.

In Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia polled 493, 324, while John Dramani Mahama also obtained 453, 234 votes.

In Bono East, Dr. Bawumia obtained 124, 811 while John Mahama had 216,691, votes.

Dr. Bawumia obtained 134,800 votes while John Mahama obtained 111,051 in the North East Region.

In the Bono Region, Dr. Bawumia obtained 192,773 votes while John Mahama obtained 235,681 votes.

Dr. Bawumia obtained 56,699 votes while John Mahama also had 584,234 votes in the Volta Region.

In the Upper West Region, Dr. Bawumia obtained 89, 906 while John Mahama had 242, 852 votes.

In the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia obtained 382, 749 votes while Mahama had 562, 620 votes.

In the Western North, Dr. Bawumia obtained 124, 024 votes while John Mahama had 202,689 votes.

In the Oti Region, Dr. Bawumia obtained 86, 489 votes while John Mahama obtained 182, 470 votes.

In the Ahafo Region, Dr. Bawumia obtained 113, 851 while John Mahama had 130, 106 votes.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia obtained 370, 828 votes while John Mahama also obtained 529, 456 votes.

In the Western Region, Bawumia obtained 275, 231 votes while John Dramani Mahama had 423, 245 votes.

In the Greater Accra region, Dr. Bawumia obtained 681, 535 votes while John Mahama had 1, 260, 832 votes.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah