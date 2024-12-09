Police Will Identify, Prosecute Violence Perpetrators – ACP Ansah-Akrofi

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to apprehending and prosecuting individuals involved in election-related violence.

This assurance was provided by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Communications for the Ghana Police, in response to reports of violence perpetrated by some voters and political party supporters.

During a brief press conference in Accra, ACP Ansah-Akrofi revealed that 89 suspects have been arrested in connection with various offenses related to the recent election violence. Of these, 40 suspects are directly linked to acts of vandalism, looting, and property destruction.

“All these suspects are currently in custody and will undergo the appropriate legal processes. We urge individuals to refrain from engaging in violent acts, as those responsible will be brought to justice,” she stated.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi noted that the National Elections Security Taskforce has implemented several measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. In the post-election phase, security agencies are increasing their visibility through patrols.

“We are conducting intelligence-led operations in various communities to identify and apprehend the perpetrators we have identified thus far,” she added.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi announced that the security taskforce is providing static security at state facilities while engaging with government officials and other stakeholders to address their specific concerns.

A special investigative team has also been established to review all video evidence related to acts of vandalism, looting, and property destruction that the police have collected.

Among the measures being implemented to enhance safety and security are intelligence-led operations within communities and outreach initiatives with government officials and stakeholders.

“Every individual involved in these activities will be identified, arrested, and brought before the courts to face justice,” she emphasized.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi assured the public of their safety and security, as well as the protection of properties.

She added that they have transitioned into the post-election security phase, with additional measures in place to maintain peace, security, law, and order.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke