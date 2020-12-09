2 Ministers Lose Seats

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has lost the Tempane seat to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Lydia Adakudugu, who became the candidate after the death of her husband, David Adakudugu, who was a former MP for the constituency.

The Deputy Attorney General has since conceded defeat with a Facebook message, ahead of the official declaration.

“Congratulations Madam Adakudugu. You surprised me. I wish you well,” he posted on his Facebook page.

The Tempane seat was one that was tipped by many as a seat that the NPP was to win considering the number of development projects that the government sent to the area.

Mr. Kpemka polled 16,461 votes, representing 44.01%, while the winner, Madam Adakudugu, polled 20,939 votes representing 55.99%.

Frank Fuseini Adongo, the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister and MP for Zebilla, also lost the seat to veteran NDC guru, Cletus Apul Avoka, who had lost the seat he held for many years in the 2016 parliamentary election.

Mr. Adongo polled 15,997 votes, while the MP elect, Mr. Avoka, polled 33,616 votes. Benjamin Anafo of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) polled 842 and Karim Mahamdu Aduku of the National Democratic Party (NDP) had 174 votes.

Mr. Avoka was in Parliament from 1992 to 2000 and lost to John Ndebugre, who was then with the People’s National Convention (PNC).

In 2004 Mr. Avoka defeated Mr. Ndebugre and stayed in Parliament from 2005 till 2016 when he lost to Mr. Adongo of the NPP in 2016.

The NDC has won a total of 14 parliamentary seats out of the 15 constituencies in the Upper East Region. The NPP won only the Binduri seat in the Binduri District with Abdulai Abanga.

Abdulai Abanga has contested for the Binduri seat for two unsuccessful times and so his victory comes on his third attempt.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga