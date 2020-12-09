DJ Coz Drops 6-Track EP

DJ Coz

Talented Afrofusion singer and songwriter, DJ COZ, has released his highly-anticipated debut EP titled ‘Multi-Genre.’

The Multi-Genre EP houses six (6) beautiful tracks and is a solo project from the artiste, meant to impact and showcase his capability to ruin the doubt of his career.

DJ Coz, who is one of the few artistes determined to work hard to promote his brand on the music scene, believes the EP will make impact on the music scene very soon.

The singer, who is poised to be the next big thing in the afrofusion/afrobeat music scene, said the release of the EP will surely push his image to another level.

Earlier in November, he released Motivational Quote off the EP, which is available on all digital platforms.

The EP has songs produced by Ghanaian producers such as ATown TSB, EddyKay Beatz, iPappi, E.M.A, King One-Beat, and DatBeatGod.

DJ Coz is a talented artiste and songwriter with unique skills. Unlike most of his pals, he does not do things in a rush for fame.

He has been around for some time now and doing marvellously well but maintaining low profile.