Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that the NDC will resist every attempt to use the military to change the results of the Techiman South presidential and parliamentary elections.

He stated that the NDC will not allow any President to be installed in Ghana through the use of gun.

According to him, the NDC will not succumb or yield to those pressures from the military.

He demanded “professionalism” from the Ghana Military and Ghana Police Service.

By Melvin Tarlue