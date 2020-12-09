Golden Movie Awards 2020 Soon

Nadia Buari

The organisers of the annual Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) have announced that this year’s edition of the awards ceremony will take place on December 19.

This was made known in a statement issued and signed by the Director of African Affairs, Wilhelmina Andani Michaels.

This year’s edition of the awards ceremony which is the fifth edition was originally scheduled for December 5 but had to be postponed to December 19 due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the organisers control.

The event, BEATWAVES gathered, is expected to be attended by a large number of personalities which include filmmakers, actors, musicians among others, and will be awarding filmmakers in 20 categories including Best Short Film and Best Documentary.

It will also witness performances from some of the award-winning Ghanaian artistes.

The Golden Movie Awards is an annual award that seeks to honour outstanding achievement in the African television, digital media and film industry, and is administered by experts in Cinema & Television.

The awards ceremony recognises film excellence in a variety of categories with the goal of making African films attractive enough for an international appeal.

For five years running, the event has brought actors and actresses, filmmakers, seasoned film critics, representatives of the Arts, Culture and Tourism ministries as well as other stakeholders in the African film industry together to celebrate and honour the industry’s most outstanding achievements within the year under review, while discussing the best ways of improving on it.

The inaugural edition was held on June 27, 2015 at the State Banquet Hall, Ghana.

In May 2016, Nadia Buari was unveiled as brand ambassador for the awards scheme.

By George Clifford Owusu