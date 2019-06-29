2 Modern Ghana Staff Arrested For Cyber Crime



Emmanuel Ajarfor 2



Two staff members of Modernghana.com, a popular online portal, have been arrested for engaging in ‘inappropriate’ cyber activities, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.

Their arrests followed a tip-off about how they have allegedly been hacking into the portals of corporate entities including media organizations.

The two, one of them believed to be Emmanuel Ajarfor, a reporter for the portal, were picked up at Adenta in Accra last Thursday.

They were arrested by National Security operatives after initial confusion about which security apparatus had picked them up.

Modus Operandi

Unconfirmed reports say their modus operandi involve hacking into the emails and servers of popular competing websites and newsrooms, having intercepted the emails which they hold on to briefly and then release them as originating from their end.

Other ‘works’ attributed to them include the hacking of financial account information of competitors especially between correspondents, sources and stringers.

Seized during the operation by the arresting team were the suspects’ laptops and other electronic devices.

Speaking to Starr FM, the Editor-in-Chief of Modernghana.com, William Nana Beeko, confirmed the raid and claimed it was carried out after a publication was made about the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah and New Patriotic Party MP, Afenyo-Markin.

When asked where his colleagues were being kept, the editor said, “We don’t know where they are now”.

By Linda Tenya-Ayettey