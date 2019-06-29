Respect Others’ Faith

Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia thinks the best way for all humans to coexist and cohabit is to respect each others’ faith and beliefs, and believes that is one reason Ghana continues to enjoy peace in its over 60 years of independence.

At a symposium organised by the Muslim World League in cooperation with the Islamic Centre for Education and Development in Accra to address the issue of religious minorities’ rights and obligations, Dr Bawumia said, “If we rightly identify religion as the bedrock of a moral and positive society that has come to us from Allah, then societies must ensure that the rights of the religious minorities are protected.”

“The inter-faith dialogue and coexistence between Muslims and Christians in Ghana are jealously guarded. And where others have failed, we are committed to enriching the relationship and leverage it for our national development,” he noted.

He could not spare an opportunity to talk about the recent visit by Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to The Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, during his 100th birthday celebration, describing it as “remarkably symbolic.”

The Vice-President also recalled how during his recent Ramadan tour in Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, a team of pastors from various churches led by Most Reverend John Peprah of the Methodist Church joined him to the mosque, saying “we sat on the floor and listened to the sermon together.”

He was, therefore, full of praise for Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, for his presence at the event always.

Dr Bawumia considered the symposium as an occasion and event to help understand the challenges that religious minorities experience, their rights and obligations to the wider society – all culminating in a better shared world – where harmony, respect for the individual, understanding and cooperation form the foundation and pillars of the just society.

He recognised the role of the state in achieving this objective, by ensuring that religious minorities have their rights protected.

Similarly, he emphasised that “it is also the responsibility of these same minorities to conduct themselves in accordance with the law for the greater good of the whole society.”

He was, therefore, of the conviction that the symposium would offer deeper insights on the subject and proffer useful suggestions to better enhance efforts made in the past in ensuring that the rights and obligations of religious minorities are respected and kept.

Secretary-General of Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad Alissa, indicated that the sustainable peace among religious groups in Ghana should be seen as a model for world peace among religions.

He noted that religions were not founded to harbour hatred among mankind and therefore called for frequent dialogue among citizens in order to promote understanding of each others’ faith and beliefs, thereby creating conducive atmosphere for religious practices.

For his part, the Advisor on Religious Affairs to the President of Burkina Faso, Dr Abubakar Abdullah, said brotherliness among mankind transcends religion as humanity originated from a source.

He further stated that the bond of brotherhood had made it incumbent on every being to be helpful and tolerant.

Dr Abdullah also called for sustainable peace and unity in Ghana and the entire African continent in order to champion the agenda of development.

By Charles Talyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent