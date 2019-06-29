2 Nabbed For Double Registration

2TWO PERSONS have been picked by some officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) and handed over to the Tema Police for attempting to do double registration in the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

The suspects showed up at the Tema regional office of the EC to register but when their fingerprints were captured, the biometric device detected they had already registered.

The officials immediately alerted the police to arrest them. They were subsequently taken to the Community One District Police Headquarters for further investigations.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of the EC, Nana Oduro Numapau, made the confirmation to DAILY GUIDE when the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, toured some registration centres in the Tema Metropolis.

Nana Numapau said the EC would release the previous biometric data of the suspects to the police to assist in the investigation.

He said the EC officials were vigilant and would not allow anybody to outwit the procedures for registration.

Caption: 1&2. The Greater Accra Regional Minister with the Tema MCE touring the centre.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema