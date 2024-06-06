2 More Die In Essikado Fuel Explosion

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that two more persons who got injured in the recent premix fuel explosion at Ngyiresia near Essikado in the Western Region, have passed on.

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday, May 18, 2024, initially resulted in the death of two persons leaving about 14 others injured.

Later, a victim who was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra for further treatment also died bringing the death toll to three.

Again, last Sunday, two of the injured persons died rising the death toll to five.

Confirming the deaths to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, the Assembly member for Ngyiresia, Gabriel Ato Mensah, said the two deceased were Kojo Agyiri, 55 and Nurudeen Cornelius, 24.

He said the two died in their respective homes after their families requested that they should be brought home from the health facility.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Premix Fuel Committee, Dennis Percyval Quaicoe, has urged fishermen to observe safety precautions when handling premix fuel.

He said this will help prevent fire outbreaks resulting from improper handling of the product.

“You should endeavour to adhere to best practices when handling premix fuel to save your lives and that of your loved ones”, he told the fishermen.

Mr. Quaicoe was interacting with a section of fishermen at Ngyiresia, near Essikado where the premix fuel explosion occurred.

He told the fishers to desist from overcrowding at premix depots and storing the products in containers that have defects.

The National Premix Fuel Coordinator also visited the families of the deceased persons and later the injured at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah assured that a rapid action on the blockage of the access road to the beach, will soon be taken.

He explained that engineers would be in the fishing community to mark the structures that needed to be pulled down to pave way for the construction of the road to avert future occurrences of such disasters.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Charles Bissue also assured the family of the deceased persons and the injured that President Akufo-Addo has been informed about the incident and has pledged to offer the requisite support to help assuage their plights.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi