Genser Energy Hosts KNUST, UMaT Students

Genser Energy, a Ghanaian-owned independent power producer, recently hosted engineering students from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) at its Anwomaso Branch and Metering Station (ABMS) in Kumasi.

This visit which formed part of Genser’s ongoing education and training programmes, aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world engineering.

During the visit, students received hands-on practical experience and a comprehensive overview of the gas midstream industry, including the manufacturing, distribution, transportation, and utilization of natural gas in the country.

The training was led by Genser Energy’s engineers Mark Cleur, Lawrence Nana Kossono, and Deborah Ewuraba Cromwell, who also discussed career opportunities in the field.

“The opportunity to see our operations up close helps students connect classroom learning with practical applications,” said Mark Cleur, the Power Plant Manager at Genser Energy. “We aim to inspire the next generation of engineers by showing them the real-life impact of their studies.”

Nancy Osei, a third-year KNUST student, shared her enthusiasm saying, “This has been an insightful experience for me. I have really learnt a lot.”

Field trip coordinator for the Department of Chemical Engineering at KNUST, Dr. Jude Bonsu, the and Dr. Ziggah of UMaT expressed gratitude to Genser Energy for the opportunity.

“Coming to the ground to see some of the devices that they are being taught about in class has been a very great experience for my students,” they said.

The visit aimed to expose students to engineering practices in natural gas pipeline operations and management. The 110-kilometer natural gas pipeline, a critical infrastructure project, powers the 250-megawatt Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) and future plants, marking a significant advancement in Ghana’s power sector.

Constructed with 12,000 steel pipes imported from the US, the Anwomaso Gas Pipeline, spearheaded by Genser Energy in collaboration with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), aims to supply natural gas sourced from the Western Region.

The 420-kilometer network, divided into three phases, stretches across key regions, enhancing Ghana’s power sector and providing affordable energy to support regional industries.

A Daily Guide Report