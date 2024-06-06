More Than 27% Not Interested In Euro 2024

More than one in four Germans have no interest in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament hosted by their country, the biggest sports event in Germany in almost two decades, a poll conducted for public broadcaster ARD showed yesterday.

Organisers and the Germany national team are hoping to unleash a wave of enthusiasm among the population, similar to the one at the 2006 World Cup, dubbed ‘The summer fairy tale’.

But so far some Germans seem unconvinced, with 27% having no interest in the tournament which starts on June 14 across 10 cities in Germany and ends with the July 14 final in Berlin.

Less than half of those questioned (43%) said they are very interested in the event while 28% are less interested, ARD said.

Germany Head Coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is looking to lead his country to their third European Championship this summer.

Germany, the three-time European champions and winners of four World Cup trophies, have failed to make any international impact in the past 10 years, having also crashed out in the group stage in consecutive World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

There have been signs of improvement, however, under new coach Julian Nagelsmann who took over in October, with the team earning two wins and a draw in their last three friendly internationals this year.

They play Greece on Friday in their final warm-up game before the tournament starts next week.

Germans also expressed worries over security during the tournament with 42% being concerned or very concerned over security and only 14% having few concerns.