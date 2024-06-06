Airport Rotarians Play For Charity

Peace Akwei

The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport on May 4 organised a charity golf tournament at the Achimota Golf Course.

The tourney was held to raise funds for the refurbishment of the Sickle Cell Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The event attracted golf enthusiasts and philanthropists as well as members of the Rotary Club. They included business leaders, diplomats, and members of the local community, all united in their support for charitable initiatives.

Aside from golfing, participants engaged in networking opportunities and shared moments of fellowship. These initiatives aim to positively impact the lives of individuals and families in need across Ghana.

The president of the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, Rotarian Peace Akwei, spoke about the chosen number of golfers to support this tournament and what they go through, saying it has been her wish to help.

She added, “Every year, it is up to the president of the Rotary Club to choose projects which would benefit the community. I sold this idea to my Club as part of our goals.”

Madam Peace Akwei expressed her appreciation to sponsors and volunteers whose generosity and commitment made the tournament possible.

“The lead sponsor is Ghana Commercial Bank, followed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), SIC-Life Limited, McAdam Design, Phyto Riker (GIHOC) and some individual rotarians, golfers and friends.

“The contributions will enable the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport to continue its mission of service and in the world at large. I’m happy to say that we have been able to achieve our goal in this area. We have started procuring patients who visit the Sickle Cell Unit of Korle Bu Hospital during crisis,” she added.

From The Sports Desk