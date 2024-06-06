EPA Observes World Environment Day

Ophelia Mensah (7th right) Kingsley Krugu and other dignitaries in a group photograph

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) commemorated World Environment Day yesterday, to raise public awareness and promote solutions for environmental sustainability and protection.

This year’s global theme is, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” while the country has adopted the theme, “The Journey to a Greener Future” to highlight critical issues that pose significant threats to ecosystems and human well-being.

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, emphasized that land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience are global concerns impacting ecosystems, human welfare, and the economy.

Ms. Hayford noted that Ghana faces recurring droughts, particularly in the northern regions, which have severe effects on agriculture, water resources, and food security.

This resulted in the 2020 drought that affected over 1 million people, leading to crop failures and livestock losses.

“Regular droughts now have a disastrous impact on agriculture, water supply, and food security, especially in the northern regions. Crop yields have decreased, and drought susceptibility has grown as a result of intensive agricultural methods’ deteriorating soil fertility” she said.

Ms Hayford stressed the need for efficient implementation and collaboration among local communities, NGOs, and government bodies to effectively address these environmental issues.

Acting Executive Director of EPA, John Kingsley Krugu, mentioned desertification as a silent process that diminishes land productivity, resulting in food insecurity, biodiversity loss, and forced migration.

Mr. Krugu emphasized the importance of a multifaceted approach to combating desertification, including sustainable land management, reforestation, and community involvement.

“By adopting these strategies, it is possible to stop and even reverse desert expansion, safeguarding both the environment and the livelihoods dependent on it,” he said.

To tackle this challenge, Mr. Krugu stressed the urgent need for efficient water management systems, the promotion of drought-resistant crops, and the development of infrastructure resilient to climate extremes.

He concluded by stating that through innovation and sustainable practices, ecosystems and communities can be made more resilient to climate change impacts.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke