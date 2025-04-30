2 Nigerians Jailed 18 Years For Human Trafficking

Convicts Kelvin Johnson and Jessica Daniel

Two Nigerians have been sentenced to nine (9) years’ imprisonment in hard labour each, for trafficking two ladies from Nigeria and engaging them in prostitution.

Jessica Daniel aka Blessing, a 24-year-old hairdresser and Kelvin Johnson aka Alaska, a 30-year-old Bitcoin trader were found guilty for the offences of one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of human trafficking contrary to 2(1) and (2)of the anti-human trafficking Act.

They had pleaded not guilty to the offences but the Achimota Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong found them guilty at the end of the trial.

Court documents states that the Jessica Daniel lured the victims, aged 20 and 25 to Ghana in 2024 under the pretext of securing a job for them as domestic servants but ended up forcing them into prostitution.

The victims, according to the document were linked to an agency in Nigeria by Kelvin Johnson who picked them at the lorry station in Accra upon their arrival in Ghana.

The victims were then taken to an apartment where they were made to stay and work as prostitutes for Jessica who demanded they pay GH₵8,000 each to gain their freedom.

The victims were able to pay GH₵8,000 and continued to work for their traffickers until their rescue by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service and Our Rescue Ghana.

The documents further state that the convicts, upon their arrest and interrogation, admitted having recruited and transported the victims from Nigeria to Ghana for prostitution.

They indicated that the proceeds from the victims’ activities were collected by Johnson and handed to Jessica for keeping.

Investigations further revealed that Jessica hid behind Johnson to traffick the ladies to Ghana, claiming she did not want the victims to know she was their boss for fear of being harmed by them.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak