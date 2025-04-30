Supreme Court Adjourns Judgement In Akwatia MP’s Case

Ernest Yaw Kumi

The Supreme Court has adjourned its decision on two separate applications filed by the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, challenging the decisions of a High Court in Koforidua which convicted him for contempt of court after he flouted an earlier injunction placed on him by the court.

The court had set today to deliver its judgment, but a five-member panel presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, indicated that they could not conclude their judgement.

“Unfortunately, the court has been occupied, and we have not concluded our judgement. So, bear with us. We will give a date and we will deliver our judgement on that date,” Justice Pwamang indicated while adjourning the case to June 11, 2025.

Other members of the panel were Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Ernest Gaewu, Henry Anthony Kwofie, Richard Adjei-Frimpong.

The Apex Court will determine among other things, allegations by the MP that the trial court breached the rule of natural justice by not hearing multiple interlocutory applications filed by his lawyers prior to the court finding him guilty of contempt.

The Supreme Court will also determine whether the High Court had jurisdiction to entertain the election petition filed the NDC’s Henry Boakye Yiadom which resulted in the court’s injunction and subsequent committal for contempt of court.

Another area that the court will be looking at is the exact date on which the result of Akwatia Constituency was gazetted as both sides have presented two different documents with different dates purporting to be the gazette notification.

The court is also unclear as to why the High Court will order that the name of the MP should not be gazetted if the court was indeed in the know that the Akwatia parliamentary result had been gazetted before he proceeded to issue the injunction.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak