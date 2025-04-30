I Will Run For NPP Flagbearer Race – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

KENNEDY AGYAPONG, who contested for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate position for the 2024 polls and lost, has announced his intentions to try his luck for the second time for the 2028 elections.

Without mincing words, he announced that he will contest for the enviable position in the NPP when the party opens nominations, stressing that his decision to contest for the presidential position in the party is not negotiable.

“I want everybody to know, every party member to know that I’m going to contest for the flagbearer position in our party again for the 2028 elections, so they should be ready”, Mr. Agyapong announced to journalists in Kumasi.

This declaration by Mr. Agyapong means he would face it off with Dr. Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate for the 2024 polls, who would try to lead the party once again for the 2028 presidential elections.

According to Mr. Agyapong, he has done his homework well so he is prepared and determined to make a strong impact when the party goes to the polls to elect its next presidential candidate to lead the elephant family for the 2028 election.

Irreversible decision

Addressing a press conference on Kumasi on Wednesday morning, Mr. Agyapong, who is a former Assin Central NPP Member of Parliament (MP), stated that no amount of persuasion or intimidation will let him rescind his decision.

“Respectfully, nobody can tell me to back off. I will not back off”, Mr. Agyapong, who is a business mogul with a chain of businesses across the country, indicated, pointing out that he is poised to lead the party for the 2028 polls.

Big Campaign

The former lawmaker, who is noted for being an outspoken politician, also announced that he would officially announce his presidential ambition on the ticket of the NPP very soon, adding that he would then tour the country and campaign.

“I’m assuring them that at the appropriate time we are also going to campaign”, Mr. Agyapong, who seemed confident of leading the NPP as flagbearer to wrest political power from the ruling NDC in 2028, stated emphatically.

According to him, he would tour all the 16 regions in the country and canvass for votes from NPP delegates, who are considered as the kingmakers in the party, urging his supporters to prepare adequately for the big task ahead.

Background

Kennedy Agyapong shocked political connoisseurs and bookmakers as he amassed a whopping 38 percent of valid votes cast to finish second behind Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in the 2024 NPP presidential race.

Popularly known in the political circles as ‘Showdown man’, the outspoken politician entered the NPP 2024 presidential race few months to the election, yet he managed to win huge votes, thereby making him a force to reckon with in the party.

After the NPP internal polls, there wild rumours that Mr. Agyapong would quit the NPP and contest for the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, but he remained in the party and even campaigned for Dr. Bawumia.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi