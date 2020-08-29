2 South Korean Sailors Kidnapped in Tema

MARITIME SECURITY officials are hunting for two South Koreans who have been allegedly abducted by unidentified gunmen on the waters off Ghana.

The victims were reportedly onboard a Ghanaian-flagged fishing vessel, AP 703 when it was attacked 200 kilometers southeast of the coastal city of Tema Friday night.

According to Dryad Global, a London-based maritime security consultancy, and Seoul officials, 50 crewmen, including two South Koreans, were on board the vessel when the pirates whisked only the Koreans away.

It would be recalled that two months ago, some five Korean sailors were abducted in waters off Benin in West Africa.

They were onboard the Ghanaian vessel, Panofi Frontier when it was attacked by an armed group on June 24.

Fortunately, they were released in southern Nigeria a month later.

