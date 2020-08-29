Aubameyang Seals Community Shield Victory For Arsenal

Arsenal have commenced their 2020/21 season on a winning note.

The Gunners secured an FA Community Shield win over Liverpool on Saturday, thanks to a brilliant performance from Gabonese international Pierre-emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang opened the scorecard for the Gunners at Wembley in the 12th minute.

Arsenal held on to their 1-0 lead until the 73rd minute when Minamino Takumi leveled for Liverpool.

The match ended in penalty kicks, with Arsenal winning 5-4, as Aubameyang took the winning penalty.

Liverpool are reigning Champions of England and Arsenal are the current holders of the FA Cup title.

Brewster missed the penalty for Liverpool. Fabinho, Minamino, Jones, all hit target in the penalties.

Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares, David Luiz, and Aubameyang, superbly converted from the spot for Arsenal.

Watch the match below