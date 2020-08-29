2020 VGMA’s Full List Of Winners (Day 1)

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards organized its 21st edition last night August 28.

The event was all glitz and glamour as usual.

Due to the coronavirus safety protocols, organizers of the awards, Charterhouse, split the event into three parts dubbed the ‘VGMA Weekend’ holding from August 28 to 30.

The first day saw performances from Eno Barony, Strongman, Sista Afia, Ras Kuuku, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole Teflon Flexx, K.K Fosu amongst others.

Musicians who have worked extremely hard in the year under review received plaudit for their contributions.

The event took place at the Grand Dome Arena in Accra.

Check the full list of winners thus far:

Record of The Year – Bolgatanga Girl (Okyeame Kwame)

Engineer of The Year – Dan Grahl – Bolgatanga Girl

Traditional Artiste of the Year – Tesa Cultural Group

Male Vocalist of The Year – MOG

Instrumentalist of The Year- Emmanuel Bludo

Female Vocalist of The Year – Celestine Donkor

Songwriter of The Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)

Best Video of The Year – Killi Me (Cina Soul)

Best Group of The Year – Dope Nation

Producer of The Year – MOG Beatz

African Artiste of The Year – Burna Boy

Best International Collaboration of The Year – (Lucky) Sarkodie ft Rudeboy

Unsung Category – Teflon Flexx

Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko

By Melvin Tarlue