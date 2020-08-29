2020 VGMA’s Full List Of Winners (Day 1)

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards organized its 21st edition last night August 28.
The event was all glitz and glamour as usual.
Due to the coronavirus safety protocols, organizers of the awards, Charterhouse, split the event into three parts dubbed the ‘VGMA Weekend’ holding from August 28 to 30.
The first day saw performances from Eno Barony, Strongman, Sista Afia, Ras Kuuku, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole Teflon Flexx, K.K Fosu amongst others.
Musicians who have worked extremely hard in the year under review received plaudit for their contributions.
The event took place at the Grand Dome Arena in Accra.
Check the full list of winners thus far:
Record of The Year – Bolgatanga Girl (Okyeame Kwame)
Engineer of The Year – Dan Grahl – Bolgatanga Girl
Traditional Artiste of the Year – Tesa Cultural Group
Male Vocalist of The Year – MOG
Instrumentalist of The Year- Emmanuel Bludo
Female Vocalist of The Year – Celestine Donkor
Songwriter of The Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)
Best Video of The Year – Killi Me (Cina Soul)
Best Group of The Year – Dope Nation
Producer of The Year – MOG Beatz
African Artiste of The Year – Burna Boy
Best International Collaboration of The Year – (Lucky) Sarkodie ft Rudeboy
Unsung Category – Teflon Flexx
Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko
By Melvin Tarlue