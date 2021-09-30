2 Suspected Armed Robbers Grabbed In Volta

Two suspected armed robbers have been apprehended by the Volta Regional Police Command in collaboration with residents of Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality.

The suspects, Michael Maccatus, 31 and Wisdom Agbotokpo, 25 reportedly robbed a victim of his motorbike after inflicting a deep slash on his head with a machete and took to their heels.

However, residents of the area supported the police to hunt for the criminals and arrested them on Tuesday, September 29, 2021.

Suspects are in police custody and the motorcycle has been retrieved.

“The Police Administration want to commend the people of Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipal Area of the Volta Region for partnering the Volta Regional Police Command to arrest two armed robbers,” according to a statement issued by the police administration commending the people of Tadzewu for their patriotic spirit and support.

The police therefore encouraged the public to continue to the service to make criminal activities unattractive.

By Vincent Kubi