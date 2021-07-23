2 Suspects In Ho Police Custody Linked To Mamfe Robbery

Two out of the three suspects remanded into Police custody by a Ho Magistrate Court have been identified as persons, who carried out robbery activity in an electrical appliances shop at Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern Region on July 4, 2021.

The trio Nervis Otu Laryea, 33, Ebenezer Osei aged 38, and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, 37, were remanded for unlawful possession of firearms after their arrest on July 6, this year by a Police Rapid Deployment Force patrol team along the Kpando-Have road on board a Toyota Corolla with registration number AC 1621-18.

The team after conducting a search found three foreign pistols with 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two Toshiba laptops and 27 assorted mobile phones with price tags in the car.

After a media publication of their arrest in Ho, a team of Police officers and a shop owner (name withheld) from Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern region, followed up to Ho, and the two were identified.

Police Inspector, Prince Dogbatse, Public Relations Officer, Volta Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that the owner of the shop, who came in the company of the Eastern Regional Police, provided serial numbers that corresponded with all the 27 phones retrieved from the suspects.

He said suspects Nervis Otu Laryea and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak admitted their involvement in the Mamfe Akuapem burglary, and that they did the operation with two others by names; Evans and David who were currently at large.

Inspector Dogbatse said according to their admission, the three foreign pistols were used by David, Mubarak, and Laryea on the night of the burglary and they made away with 60 assorted mobile phones, two sets of a 32′ inches flat screen television and two sets of a 42′ inches flat screen television.

The PRO said the Police are yet to establish the involvement of the third suspect, Ebenezer Osei in the crime as investigations continue.

The trio will reappear in court on August 17, 2021.

