2 Vie To Replace Nduom As PPP Presidential Candidate

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

A Management Consultant and Communications Specialist Willian Dowokpor, and Brigitte Dzogbenuku, an Entrepreneur, have filed their nomination forms to contest the presidential candidate slot for the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) ahead of the 2020 General Election.

Only the two filed by the close of nominations on Friday, August 21, though five persons reportedly picked forms.

Paa Kow Ackon, National Secretary of the Party told the Ghana News Agency that two other persons, one Dr Francis Obeng, a United States of America based Physician and F.T. Adjei, a foreign-based Legal Practitioner could not file due to the closure of the border in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

He said George Nana Boadi, a Mechanical Engineer who also picked a form failed to meet the deadline.

Papa Ackon said Madam Dzogbenuku, being the only lady would enjoy a 50 percent waiver on her nomination fees, a condition the Party instituted to encourage the active participation of women and persons with disability.

He disclosed that the National Committee of the Party would meet Monday, August 24, to take key decisions including the date for vetting of the candidates and election modalities.

Papa Ackon said the PPP was seeking political power to implement an agenda for change built on the four pillars of Stewardship, Education, Healthcare and Jobs.

“We will implement the agenda using the spirit of inclusiveness, full participation of women and the youth; and above all a leadership that is incorruptible,” he added.

