2 Women Found Dead At Abrepo

One of the victims

Two young women – one fair in complexion – have been found dead near a Samad hotel at Abrepo, a suburb of Kumasi.

Although the cause of their death is yet to be known, residents of the area believe they were victims of a rape incidence gone bad.

Residents said one of the victims, the fair coloured woman, who had no panties on, had her black trousers pulled to her kneels and blouse pulled up to the neck at the time of the discovery.

The other victim, who was wearing a black skirt and top, also had her face and hands pinned to the ground, according to witnesses, with a hand bag hanging around her neck.

Her skirt had also been pulled down, giving impression that she and her colleague were raped before being killed by their yet to be identified assailant(s).

They are not known in the vicinity by residents who thronged the area to catch a glimpse of the incident.

The bodies of the yet-to-be identified women were found at a location by some passersby early.

Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, who confirmed the incident to DGN online, said police had commenced investigations into the incident after conveying the bodies to a morgue.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi