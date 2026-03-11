200 Muslims Receive Ramadan Food Aid

A beneficiary receiving an item from one of the donors

About 200 vulnerable Muslims, including widows, the elderly and low-income families in the Ashanti Region, have benefited from a Ramadan food distribution exercise organised by the Alpha Ridwan Media Charity Foundation with support from the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation.

The humanitarian initiative formed part of efforts to support needy Muslim communities during the holy month of Ramadan, a period when Muslims across the world observe fasting and intensify acts of charity.

The distribution was carried out through two separate events within the region to ensure that the food items reached deserving beneficiaries in an orderly and transparent manner.

The first exercise took place at the Atwima Koforidua Central Mosque after Friday prayers, where 85 beneficiaries received boxes containing assorted food items such as rice, cooking oil, pasta, sugar, salt and tea bags.

The second phase was held at the premises of Alpha Radio 104.9 FM, where an additional 115 beneficiaries also received similar food packages.

In all, 200 food packages were distributed to selected poor Muslim households to help ease their burden during the fasting period.

Representatives of the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation supervised the exercise and expressed satisfaction with the transparency and organisation of the distribution process.

Speaking at the event, President of the Alpha Ridwan Media Charity Foundation, Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan, expressed profound gratitude to the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation for supporting vulnerable Muslims in Ghana.

According to him, the Ashanti Region has a significant Muslim population, many of whom face economic challenges, particularly during the Ramadan period.

He, therefore, appealed to the donor organisation and other humanitarian partners to increase their support in future programmes so that more needy families across the region can benefit.

Some beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the organisers and donors, noting that the support would go a long way to assist their families during the fasting month.

The Ramadan food distribution forms part of the foundation’s ongoing humanitarian activities aimed at promoting community welfare and supporting vulnerable populations in Ghana.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi