MTN FA Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures And Venues Confirmed

March 11, 2026

 

The Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association has officially released the dates, venues and kick-off times for the quarterfinal matches of the 2026 MTN FA Cup.

The four matches will be played across two venues — the Cape Coast Stadium and Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman — over the weekend of March 14–15, 2026.

At the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman, Aduana FC will take on Techiman Liberty on Saturday, March 14 at 3:00 PM. The same venue will host another exciting tie on Sunday, March 15, where Nations FC face Berekum Chelsea, also kicking off at 3:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Cape Coast Stadium will stage two fixtures on Sunday, March 15. Former champions Dreams FC will clash with fellow Ghana Premier League side Kpando Heart of Lions at 3:00 PM.

Later in the evening, last season’s semi-finalists Attram De Visser will battle two-time FA Cup winners Medeama SC in the final quarterfinal fixture scheduled for 7:00 PM.

The quarterfinal stage promises thrilling encounters as clubs compete for a place in the semi-finals, with the ultimate goal of reaching the 2026 MTN FA Cup final.

 

BY Wletsu Ransford

