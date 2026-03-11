Afro-Arab Group’s Work & Pay EV Earns Recognition

Alhaji Salamu Amadu

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, has earned two prestigious awards at an event organised by The Technology Boardroom in Accra.

The recognition includes the awards for Exemplary Leader in Green Mobility Transport and Innovative Green Mobility Financing of the Year, acknowledging the impact of the Afro-Arab Group’s Work and Pay Electric Vehicles (EV) Programme—an initiative designed to promote sustainable transport while creating economic opportunities.

The award ceremony took place on March 5, 2026, at the Accra Marriott Hotel, where industry leaders, innovators, policymakers and stakeholders in the technology and transport sectors gathered to discuss the future of sustainable mobility and innovation.

The awards highlight the growing impact of the Work and Pay Electric Vehicles Programme introduced by the Afro-Arab Group of Companies.

The initiative focuses on expanding access to electric vehicles through a flexible financing model that allows drivers and transport operators to work with the vehicles while paying gradually toward ownership.

The programme has been widely viewed as a practical response to both environmental and economic challenges.

By reducing the high upfront cost associated with electric vehicles, the initiative creates opportunities for drivers, transport operators and young entrepreneurs to participate in the transition toward cleaner transportation.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu later received the awards at the Afro-Arab Group office, where he expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition.

He thanked The Technology Boardroom for acknowledging the company’s efforts in advancing sustainable transport and innovation, describing the honour as both encouraging and motivating.

According to him, the recognition reflects the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing environmentally responsible transportation solutions and promoting innovation that benefits communities and the broader economy.

He noted that the Work and Pay EV Programme was designed not only to support environmental sustainability but also to create meaningful opportunities for employment and economic empowerment.

The Work and Pay EV Programme aligns with these broader global goals by combining technology, financing innovation and inclusive participation in the emerging mobility sector.

Industry observers say private sector leadership remains critical in accelerating the adoption of green transport solutions, particularly in developing economies where financial barriers often limit access to modern technology.

Through initiatives such as the Work and Pay EV Programme, the Afro-Arab Group of Companies continues to position itself as a key contributor to sustainable development and environmentally responsible innovation.

The recognition by The Technology Boardroom underscores the role of forward-thinking leadership in shaping the future of transportation while supporting economic growth and environmental protection.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu reaffirmed the Afro-Arab Group’s commitment to expanding innovative solutions that promote sustainability, empower individuals and contribute meaningfully to national development.