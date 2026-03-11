Five Iranian Women Footballers Granted Humanitarian Visas In Australia

The Iranian players with Tony Burke

Five members of the Iran women’s national football team have been granted humanitarian visas in Australia following their elimination from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, according to the Australian government.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke said the players had been moved to a safe location by police after requesting protection.

He added that other members of the squad had also been informed they would be welcome to remain in the country if they wished.

The players were initially expected to return to Iran after the tournament. However, concerns about their safety grew after the team declined to sing the national anthem ahead of their match against South Korea women’s national football team last week.

The decision sparked criticism in Iran, with some conservative commentators accusing the team of betraying the country and calling for severe punishment.

Australia’s humanitarian visa programme provides permanent protection to refugees and individuals facing humanitarian risks, allowing them to live, work and study in the country.

The five players granted visas were identified as Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramazanzadeh and Mona Hamoudi. Burke said the athletes wanted it to be clear that they were not political activists but simply sportswomen seeking safety.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad was transported to Gold Coast Airport and was expected to travel to Sydney later on Tuesday.

Earlier, activists attempted to persuade other players to remain in Australia, briefly blocking the team bus in protest as they urged the athletes to seek protection rather than return home.