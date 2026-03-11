Stonebwoy Hits 50 Million Spotify Milestone

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has officially become the first Ghanaian dancehall artiste to have 50 songs earn one million streams each in Spotify history.

This was made known by Tune Stats, a streaming music data platform. This impressive feat solidifies his position as a leading figure in African music, particularly in the reggae and dancehall genres.

With over 136 million streams on Spotify, Stonebwoy’s music has resonated with fans globally. Some of his popular tracks include ‘Bounce It’, ‘Activate’, and ‘Into The Future’.

Stonebwoy is known for his energetic performances and catchy beats.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke