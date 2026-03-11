‘Music Fans Should Prioritise Streaming Artistes’

Nana Kojo Mula

Talent/Media Relations and Communication expert, Nana Kojo Mula, has called on Ghanaian music lovers to cultivate the habit of streaming their favourite act songs on various music platforms as a sign of love for their craftsmanship.

Speaking on DGN TV’s Entertainment Guide hosted by PrudentHimself, Kojo Mula stated that, “If people say they really love you and they’re your fans, it shouldn’t just be about making noise on social media. They need to stream your music and support it so it’s clear they’re not just talking fans — they’re streaming and purchasing fans.”

Speaking on Black Sherif’s streaming worth over the years, Kojo Mula indicated that the artiste is loved in Ghana, reason why over the period of five years he has dominated the country’s streaming league.

“First of all, he’s loved, okay? It also debunks the rumours that Ghanaians are not streaming. Yeah, data has shown over the last two years that Ghanaians are really streaming artistes locally,” he pointed out.

Kojo Mula further stated reasons Black Sherif has been leading streaming platforms, saying, “Black Sherif came at a time when people really started streaming music. I think the last five years he’s been there, because he blew up, I think between 2020 to 2021, a time Spotify came properly to the region, Africa.

“Over the last five years, he has been the guy and Ghanaians have actively supported him. I won’t be surprised if in the next couple of years you will see the likes Kweku Smoke, O’Kenneth Reggie, and Olivetheboy topping streams like Black Sherif.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke