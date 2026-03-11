GFA, GES Partner To Promote Girls’ Football At Ayensuano Schools Sports Festival

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, is supporting the Ayensuano District Basic Schools Sports Festival, a three-day event aimed at nurturing young talent while promoting education and sports among students.

The festival, taking place from March 9 to March 13, 2026, at Kofipare, is being held under the theme “Strengthening the Reset: Unleashing the Champion in You.”

This year’s event is being organised in honour of Rev. Alexander Narh Amanya, the Ayensuano District Director of Education, in recognition of his dedication to advancing education and youth development in the district.

The GFA’s Women’s Football Development Unit, under its Technical Directorate, views the festival as an important opportunity to advance the Education Pillar of the GFA Women’s Football Strategy. The initiative seeks to raise awareness and create development opportunities for girls interested in football.

As part of the programme, female students will participate in mentorship and educational sessions designed to introduce them to pathways within women’s football and encourage greater involvement in the sport.

Several GFA officials are expected to lead the sessions. Women’s Football Development Manager Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong will educate participants on the women’s football development pathways and career opportunities within the game.

GFA Women’s Safeguarding Officer Bernice Bempah will also engage the students on the association’s safeguarding code of ethics, focusing on safe sporting environments and empowering girls to recognize and report inappropriate behaviour.

Additionally, public health practitioner and nurse Patience Boadu will lead discussions on girls’ health and football, addressing topics such as healthy lifestyles, hydration, menstruation and personal hygiene.

The festival is expected to blend sports, education and mentorship, helping young girls discover their potential while supporting the GFA’s broader vision of developing women’s football nationwide.

BY Wletsu Ransford