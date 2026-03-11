I’m Their Favourite Person To Hate – Nana Aba

Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has been under intense criticisms after the successful hosting of her flagship initiative, ‘Women of Valour’ in the UK, with some critics questioning her association with Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members took to social media to criticise GoldBod for sponsoring a private initiative while social amenities are still lacking in the country.

Nana Aba Anamoah responded to the backlash on X platform after a follower called out the die-hard party members to tone down their criticisms as the ‘Women of Valour’ initiative is a worthy cause for government support, stressing that it aims to empower women and celebrate stories of courage and resilience.

Philips Benson on X wrote, “Dear NDC Foot Soldiers, why are you always on Nana Aba’s neck? Women of Valour is here to stay and will continue to receive support. As Ghanaians, we should support our own instead of pulling them down. If Oprah Winfrey could rise to greatness, Nana Aba can too. Please allow her.”

Nana Aba Anamoah, in response to the post, wrote, “I’m their favourite person to hate. They should continue. It gives me energy.”

The 2026 edition, themed “The Pursuit of Fearlessness,” brought together influential women and creative minds from around the world in London. Some of the speakers include Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, UK business leader Lesley Bachelor, and American entrepreneur Deborah Shand.

The event was hosted by Serwaa Amihere and aimed to create a platform for women to share experiences, inspire one another, and encourage boldness in leadership and personal growth. The conference, which sold out, focused on coordinated action to protect women and girls, addressing gender-based violence, and promoting women’s empowerment. Speakers highlighted the importance of collaboration, enforcing laws, and using technology responsibly to protect women and children.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke