2,000 Undergo Training For Operation Clean Frontage

About 2,000 personnel drawn from various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) within the Greater Accra Region has commenced training at Bundase Military Training Camp to be trained as City Guards under Operation Clean Your Frontage program.

“The Operation Clean Your Frontage campaign” is an initiative by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to tackle the shortfalls in the waste collection capacity of MMDAs and indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the citizenry within the capital.

On behalf of my boss, Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Yohane Armah Ashitey who delivered a keynote speech at Bundase Training Camp explained that the campaign is aimed at creating opportunities for sustainable urban and economic growth to enhance security and ensure clean environment.

The campaign, he stressed enjoins and mandates all occupiers of a public or private office building, property owners, shop keepers and traders to ensure that, their immediate surroundings are kept clean, greened and hygienic at all times in line with the relevant bye-laws.

He expressed gratitude to the Regional Minister, the Chief of Defense Staff, the Military hierarchy and the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies for being so helpful and cooperative in their efforts and continuous support in making Greater Accra Work.

The training of the City Guards is expected to span for a period of four weeks.

By Vincent Kubi