NPP Women’s Organizer Attacks School Feeding Coordinator

The Northern Regional Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Hajia Rahana Aziz in an interview with Radio Tamale, has attacked the Northern Regional Coordinator of the School Feeding Program who doubles as the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the NPP in the region, Felicia Tetteh.

Hajia Aziz in the said interview asked madam Tetteh to leave the region and return to her hometown since she is not from Dagbon.

“Felicia Tetteh who is the 2nd Vice Chairperson is not from Dagbon and even not a Dagbomba. She is a liar who came to destroy Tamale, she should go back to her home,” she started.

The Northern Regional Women’s Organizer and the Northern Regional School Feeding Coordinator have been battling each other over the school feeding program coordinator position since 2017.

After the creation of the new regions across the country, some party supporters in the Northern region asked executives within the region who are non-Dagombas to move to their various home regions.

This brouhaha is a result of the sacking of the Deputy Women’s Organizer of the NPP in the Northern region, madam Fati Mohammed.

A letter sighted by DGN Online and signed by the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mohammed Baantima Samba appointed one Hajia Feruza Baba Ibrahim as the Deputy Women’s Organizer of the NPP in the region.

The letter stated “under article 7(4)(II) of the New Patriotic Party Constitution as amended, the Regional Executive Committee appoints you to serve as the Deputy Women Organizer of the party for the remaining period four years.

“ We are optimistic that you will avail time and resources in the diligent discharge of the duties requires of you as a Deputy Women Organizer to the party at all times in the region.”

Meanwhile, madam Fati Mohammed has expressed shock over her alleged sacking as the Deputy Women’s Organizer of the NPP in the Northern region.

According to her, she has not received any official letter sacking her as the Deputy Women’s Organizer and for that matter, she remains the Deputy Women’s Organizer of the NPP in the region.

A source close to the 2nd Vice-chairperson, Felicia Tetteh wondered why the Northern Regional Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) will make such tribal comments against non-Dagombas in the party in the region.

According to the source,non-Dagombas in the NPP in the region have contributed massively to the gains of the party and for that matter should be treated fairly.

The source said such tribal politics within the party in the region could affect the chances of the Party thecome 2024.

“ We cannot break the 8 when we are divided and so I will like to entreat party members, especially the executives to ensure that we stay united to help us break the 8 come 2024.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale